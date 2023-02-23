AP NEWS
    LeMaitre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 23, 2023 GMT

    BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

    The medical device maker posted revenue of $41 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.2 million.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $20.6 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $161.7 million.

    For the current quarter ending in March, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $42.6 million to $45 million.

    The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.11 to $1.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $174.3 million to $178.3 million.

