Grand Canyon Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported net income of $59.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $206 million to $209 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.94 to $6.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $940.1 million to $965.1 million.

