H&E Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $25.7 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $322.5 million in the period.

