HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) _ Frontline Ltd. (FRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $154.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $382.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $208.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRO