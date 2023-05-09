GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.9 million.

GrowGeneration expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

