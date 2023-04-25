Gold Resource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

