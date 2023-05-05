Heska: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Heska Corp. (HSKA) on Friday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Loveland, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of veterinary products posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.2 million.

