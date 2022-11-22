AP NEWS
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

November 22, 2022 GMT

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

