Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ