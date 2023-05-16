May 16, 2023 GMT
Big Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Monday reported a loss of $189,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.
The craft beer maker posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.
The company’s shares closed at $1.53. A year ago, they were trading at $3.11.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBMF