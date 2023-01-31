Oshkosh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) _ Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $75.1 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.9 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.28 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $8.4 billion.

