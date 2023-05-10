Plug Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $206.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.7 million.

