Oceaneering International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $537 million in the period.

