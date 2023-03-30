Neogen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $218.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.8 million.

