VMware: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ VMware Inc. (VMW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $231 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

