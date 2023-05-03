Corteva, Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $595 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $4.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.73 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.6 billion to $18.9 billion.

