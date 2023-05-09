Orthofix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.9 million in its first quarter.

The Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $175.2 million in the period.

Orthofix expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $756 million.

