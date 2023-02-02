Shell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $101.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.31 billion, or $11.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $386.2 billion.

