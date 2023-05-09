ProAssurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $272.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $270.9 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.9 million.

