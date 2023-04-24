Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $42.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $457.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.4 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion.

