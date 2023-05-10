Village Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA , Canada (AP) — DELTA, Canada (AP) — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

The Delta, Canada-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71 million.

