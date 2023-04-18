Goldman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.23 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $8.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.14 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $25.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.22 billion, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.03 billion.

_____

