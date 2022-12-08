Ciena: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $57.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $971 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152.9 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

