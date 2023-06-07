June 7, 2023 GMT
Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.
The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period.
