Axis Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $180.1 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.36 billion.

Axis Capital shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.19, a rise of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

