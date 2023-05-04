Post Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $54.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POST