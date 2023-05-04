Lantheus Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $300.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lantheus Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.33.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH