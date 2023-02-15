MSA Safety: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.80 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $443.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $179.6 million, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

