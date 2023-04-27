Stericycle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $684.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $671.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRCL