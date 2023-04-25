Carrier Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $373 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $22 billion.

Carrier Global shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.32, a rise of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

