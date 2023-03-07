Aquestive Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $54.4 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.7 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $37 million to $41 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 85 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.94.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQST