Alliant Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported profit of $163 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.82 to $2.96 per share.

