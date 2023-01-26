Xcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $379 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 69 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.74 billion, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.31 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.40 per share.

