Sony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Sony Corp. (SONY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $1.87.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $24.2 billion in the period.

