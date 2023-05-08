Kforce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $16.2 million in its first quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $406 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $392 million to $400 million.

