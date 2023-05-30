Noah: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $35.6 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $117 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOAH