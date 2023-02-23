ExlService Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $374.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.6 billion.

