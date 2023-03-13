ZIM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $414.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had net income of $3.44.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.62 billion, or $38.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.56 billion.

