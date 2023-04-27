Integer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to extinguish debt, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $378.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.2 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.5 billion.

