Veritiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $71.6 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $5.20.
The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $337.9 million, or $23.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.15 billion.
Veritiv expects full-year earnings to be $19 to $22 per share.
