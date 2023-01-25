Meta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 81 cents per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149.8 million.

Meta expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.80 per share.

Meta shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.73, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH