PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.7 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $105 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT