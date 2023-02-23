Nomad Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Feltham, Britain-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $766 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263.2 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 billion.

Nomad Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.53 to $1.58 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOMD