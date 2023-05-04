Prestige Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported a loss of $240.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $285.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $82.3 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

Prestige Brands expects full-year earnings to be $4.27 to $4.32 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

