Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.1 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $580 million.

