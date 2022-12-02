Genesco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20.4 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $603.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.2 million.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share.

