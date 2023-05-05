AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Marcus & Millichap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 5, 2023 GMT

    CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

    The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMI

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.