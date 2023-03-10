AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Hurco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    March 10, 2023 GMT

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.3 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

    The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.