Aramark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

Aramark shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

