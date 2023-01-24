Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.9 million, or $7.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.2 million.

Cambridge shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

