Adamis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 38 cents.

